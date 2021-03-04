Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS.

SPLK traded down $3.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.41. 283,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,581. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.56. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Splunk has a 12-month low of $93.92 and a 12-month high of $225.89.

In other Splunk news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $87,048.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,152 shares in the company, valued at $3,584,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,545 shares of company stock worth $5,909,775 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Splunk from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Splunk from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Splunk from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.49.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

