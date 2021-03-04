Sport and Leisure (SNL) Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last Week

Sport and Leisure (CURRENCY:SNL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. In the last week, Sport and Leisure has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Sport and Leisure coin can now be bought for about $0.0937 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sport and Leisure has a total market capitalization of $63.62 million and approximately $302,233.00 worth of Sport and Leisure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sport and Leisure Profile

SNL is a coin. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. Sport and Leisure’s total supply is 963,252,000 coins and its circulating supply is 678,662,953 coins. The official website for Sport and Leisure is www.snltoken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sport AND Leisure offers an open-source blockchain ecosystem platform to record all participants' interactions in the community as well as participants' transactions in different scenarios, such as IP asset trading promotion, gaming and entertainment using the decentralized account. SNL is a major component of the ecosystem on the All SnL Token Platform. SNL is a digitally encrypted virtual currency based on blockchain and smart contract technology that is tailored to sporting contents, community-based incentives and spending on different scenarios. SNL is a nonrefundable functional utility token that will be used as the unit of exchange (e.g. for smart contracts and trade of digital assets) between participants on the All SnL Token Platform on the All SnL Token Platform. “

Sport and Leisure Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sport and Leisure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sport and Leisure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sport and Leisure using one of the exchanges listed above.

