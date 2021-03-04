Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) (TSE:SII) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) (TSE:SII) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 5th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th.

Shares of SII stock opened at C$48.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Sprott Inc. has a 1-year low of C$19.00 and a 1-year high of C$57.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$40.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.78.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) from C$43.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday.

About Sprott Inc. (SII.TO)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

