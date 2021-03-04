SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SPX in a research note issued on Monday, March 1st. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for SPX’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of SPX in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

SPX stock opened at $55.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.26. SPX has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $60.06.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). SPX had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $456.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider John William Swann III sold 19,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,134,751.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPX in the fourth quarter worth $27,058,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in SPX by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in SPX during the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPX by 198.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after buying an additional 82,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 72,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after buying an additional 27,526 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

