STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Staar Surgical Company has evolved to become a developer, manufacturer and global distributor of products used by ophthalmologists and other eye care professionals to improve or correct vision in patients suffering from refractive conditions, cataracts and glaucoma. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of STAA stock opened at $95.10 on Wednesday. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $23.20 and a 12-month high of $128.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 500.55 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.15 and a 200-day moving average of $77.13.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 8.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total value of $13,797,000.00. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $5,356,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,045,350 shares of company stock worth $111,138,289 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Maryland Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

