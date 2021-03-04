Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Short Interest Down 47.1% in February

Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 47.1% from the January 28th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAGKF. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. HSBC lowered Stagecoach Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.25.

Shares of Stagecoach Group stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237. Stagecoach Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81.

About Stagecoach Group

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

