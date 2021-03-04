Standard Tokenization Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7.71 Million (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Standard Tokenization Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0442 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market cap of $45.35 million and approximately $7.71 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00057127 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $374.34 or 0.00771576 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00009349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00026977 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00032502 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00060982 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00044354 BTC.

About Standard Tokenization Protocol

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. Its launch date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,025,143,223 tokens. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks. The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol.

Buying and Selling Standard Tokenization Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using US dollars.

