Stantec (NYSE:STN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $41.03

Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.03 and last traded at $40.25, with a volume of 65629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.70.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STN. Maxim Group upped their price target on Stantec from $47.00 to $50.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price target on Stantec from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Stantec from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Stantec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.96.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1319 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 31.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,854,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867,974 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter worth $46,385,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,131,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,677,000 after acquiring an additional 677,022 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 94.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 946,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,731,000 after acquiring an additional 459,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 119.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 699,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,884,000 after acquiring an additional 381,486 shares in the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

