Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.11

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.11 and last traded at $14.45, with a volume of 7336 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.17.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBLK shares. Pareto Securities downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.46 and a beta of 1.34.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 0.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 395,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 172,387 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 31,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,846 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 48,867 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 55.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

