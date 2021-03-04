State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,861,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $746,350,000 after purchasing an additional 103,286 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 786,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,193,000 after purchasing an additional 120,592 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 702,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,781,000 after purchasing an additional 25,661 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 7.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 453,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,396,000 after buying an additional 32,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 222,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,357,000 after buying an additional 53,719 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.27.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $151.18 on Thursday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.09 and a 52 week high of $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.57 and its 200 day moving average is $118.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 503.93, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $293,759.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,154 shares in the company, valued at $5,222,829.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $153,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,357,973.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $691,716. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

