State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FOXF shares. Truist upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.71.

FOXF opened at $127.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.55. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $144.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 63.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.