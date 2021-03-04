State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,631,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,452,000 after purchasing an additional 228,668 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,808,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 438,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 248,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 193,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $134.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.40 and a 1-year high of $153.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.18 and a 200 day moving average of $137.21.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.33. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. The company had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. EastGroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EGP. Mizuho upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BTIG Research upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.88.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

