State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,299,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,824 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,460,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,238 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,938 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,971,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,996,000 after purchasing an additional 780,916 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,910,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,479,000 after purchasing an additional 580,416 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $78.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,563.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.01.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.79 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. HealthEquity’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HQY shares. Guggenheim cut shares of HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.43.

In other news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $12,784,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 350,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,903,542.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $125,125.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,611 shares of company stock valued at $18,747,597. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.