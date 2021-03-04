State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 13,956 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,956 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 32,856 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 110.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 91,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 47,720 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 125.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 22,532 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 159.0% during the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 73,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 351,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 56,596 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PDM opened at $17.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.29. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $23.52. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.43 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 69.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

