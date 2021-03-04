State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,330 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

In other news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 80,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $3,324,806.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,451,566.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 302,543 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $12,461,746.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,699,527 shares of company stock valued at $69,075,186 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on THC shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

THC stock opened at $53.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -413.08, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $54.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.62. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.