State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 670 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 10,488 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 384.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 15,554 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,296,000 after acquiring an additional 35,905 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCII opened at $57.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $60.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.68.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 35.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Monday, December 21st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Rent-A-Center has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

In related news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total value of $252,893.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 19,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $1,079,886.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,422 shares of company stock valued at $2,007,780. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

