State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.07% of Orchid Island Capital worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 194.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 10,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 114.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 15,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $5.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.33 and a beta of 1.36. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.31.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is currently 90.70%.

ORC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jonestrading increased their price objective on Orchid Island Capital from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

