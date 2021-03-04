State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Kadant were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the third quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the third quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 63.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 15,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total transaction of $2,064,464.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,203,756.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 5,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $745,321.92. Insiders have sold a total of 26,647 shares of company stock worth $3,616,728 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KAI. Barrington Research upgraded Kadant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $175.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.86. Kadant Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.71 and a 52-week high of $183.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Kadant Profile

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

