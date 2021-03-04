State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Stake in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Cowen were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,081,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Cowen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Cowen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cowen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,451,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Cowen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COWN. TheStreet upgraded Cowen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cowen from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cowen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

Cowen stock opened at $36.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $968.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average of $23.52. Cowen Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $38.42.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.05. Cowen had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 9.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.48%.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

