State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Stock Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Rambus were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 256.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $20.91 on Thursday. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a current ratio of 7.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.60.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Rambus had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RMBS. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rambus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $240,629.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,338,107.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

