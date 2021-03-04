State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 2,700 Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ADW Capital Management LLC grew its position in PAR Technology by 24.1% during the third quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,931,000 after acquiring an additional 355,000 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its position in PAR Technology by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,442,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,416,000 after acquiring an additional 23,301 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PAR Technology by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,865,000 after acquiring an additional 77,617 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its position in PAR Technology by 9.1% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,459,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management grew its position in PAR Technology by 0.3% during the third quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 399,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Shares of PAR Technology stock opened at $81.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.22 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.78. PAR Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $90.35.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lowered PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on PAR Technology from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on PAR Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.