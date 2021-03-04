State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 400 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Churchill Downs by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHDN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.67.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $234.33 on Thursday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $246.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total value of $1,025,889.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,592,922.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total value of $1,217,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 271,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,116,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.