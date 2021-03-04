Steem Dollars (SBD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $23.51 Million

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for $6.30 or 0.00012750 BTC on popular exchanges. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $39.42 million and $23.51 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 45.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,425.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $515.79 or 0.01043574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.59 or 0.00375500 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00031491 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000600 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002937 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,255,601 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

