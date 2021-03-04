Steem (STEEM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $20.86 Million

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Steem has a market cap of $164.59 million and approximately $20.86 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Steem has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000903 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,416.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $505.07 or 0.01043197 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.77 or 0.00377504 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00031338 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002894 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000062 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000292 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 393,370,048 coins and its circulating supply is 376,395,954 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Buying and Selling Steem

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars.

