Stellar 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.14 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Stellar has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion and $1.14 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000854 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $236.51 or 0.00479417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00072651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00016275 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007718 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00079181 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.86 or 0.00322029 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000638 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,466 coins and its circulating supply is 22,544,410,922 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org.

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

