Stephen E. Wakefield Sells 2,458 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 2,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $184,399.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,098.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:AAON traded up $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $74.78. The stock had a trading volume of 7,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,680. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.75 and a beta of 0.67. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $81.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.32.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. AAON had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of AAON by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 32,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $615,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of AAON by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 156,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 47,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

AAON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of AAON in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AAON from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

