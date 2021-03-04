Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Acquires 229,593 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 83.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 506,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229,593 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 1.54% of Papa John’s International worth $42,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,580,000 after acquiring an additional 18,393 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 529,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,953,000 after purchasing an additional 13,898 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PZZA traded down $4.38 on Thursday, reaching $81.46. The stock had a trading volume of 22,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,161. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.09. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $110.33.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. Analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PZZA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.65.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

