Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,598,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,653 shares during the period. Acadia Healthcare makes up 1.2% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 1.80% of Acadia Healthcare worth $80,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 13.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 71.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 31,813 shares during the last quarter.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.11. 15,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,659. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.44. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $57.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, December 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.