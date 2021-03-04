Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 11,532 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lowered its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 480,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,532 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $48,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,304,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,527,000 after purchasing an additional 90,019 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 402,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,658,000 after buying an additional 134,189 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter worth about $20,317,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 25.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,633,000 after acquiring an additional 27,324 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 108.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 96,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 50,198 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies stock traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 1.39. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $112.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.05.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.78. The firm had revenue of $405.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.00 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous None dividend of $0.38. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.38%.

Separately, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $87.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

