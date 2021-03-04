Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 4,844 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC decreased its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,844 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies accounts for 1.1% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $75,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 840.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies stock traded down $26.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $412.68. The company had a trading volume of 38,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,894. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $247.22 and a 12-month high of $479.79. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $443.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $404.19.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total transaction of $1,432,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,957. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.01, for a total value of $2,855,629.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,836 shares in the company, valued at $21,287,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,552 shares of company stock worth $45,184,077 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.22.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.