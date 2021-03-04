Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Trims Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,334 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,756 shares during the quarter. RingCentral makes up approximately 1.1% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $72,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in RingCentral by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in RingCentral by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in RingCentral by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $449.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.17.

In other news, Director R Neil Williams sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.67, for a total transaction of $827,847.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,361,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 6,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.99, for a total transaction of $2,225,077.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,060,409.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,401 shares of company stock valued at $48,527,856 in the last ninety days. 11.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RNG traded down $8.81 on Thursday, reaching $328.29. The stock had a trading volume of 32,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,773. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.85 and a 12-month high of $449.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $396.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.54. The company has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.06 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. As a group, analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

