Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Hold Rating for Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their hold rating on shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

PLAB stock opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. Photronics has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a market cap of $741.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 5.55%. Equities analysts predict that Photronics will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $143,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 203,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,068.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $33,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,462.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,575 shares of company stock worth $813,147 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Photronics by 1,493.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Photronics by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

