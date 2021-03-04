Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) (LON:STCK) Shares Gap Up to $264.00

Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) (LON:STCK)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 264 ($3.45), but opened at GBX 274.50 ($3.59). Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) shares last traded at GBX 262 ($3.42), with a volume of 58,008 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 280.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 245.21. The stock has a market cap of £541 million and a PE ratio of 18.03.

Get Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Paul Bal sold 11,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.63), for a total value of £31,219.40 ($40,788.35). Also, insider Miroslaw Stachowicz sold 13,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.57), for a total transaction of £35,937.72 ($46,952.86). Insiders sold 116,836 shares of company stock valued at $30,881,876 in the last three months.

About Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) (LON:STCK)

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

See Also: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.