Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Prologis Put Options (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,697 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 875% compared to the average daily volume of 174 put options.

NYSE:PLD traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,797. Prologis has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $112.37. The company has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Prologis will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in Prologis by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 47,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in Prologis by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 3,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.77.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

