Stock Traders Buy High Volume of UWM Holdings Co. Class Call Options (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 301,438 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 470% compared to the average volume of 52,883 call options.

Shares of UWMC traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.43. The stock had a trading volume of 271,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,360,237. UWM Holdings Co. Class has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $14.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UWM Holdings Co. Class from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates, processes, and underwrites primarily government-sponsored enterprises-conforming mortgage loans; and the Federal Housing Administration, United States Department of Agriculture, and the Veteran Affairs mortgage loans, which are pooled and sold in the secondary market.

