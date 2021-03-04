Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Mesa Air Group Call Options (NASDAQ:MESA)

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,313 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 140% compared to the typical volume of 1,380 call options.

Mesa Air Group stock opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.19 million, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 3.12. Mesa Air Group has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $15.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $150.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MESA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

In related news, CEO Jonathan G. Ornstein sold 45,000 shares of Mesa Air Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $684,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 614,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,345,795.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan G. Ornstein sold 20,781 shares of Mesa Air Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $268,490.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 614,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,933,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 344,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,358 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MESA. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,640,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,973,000 after purchasing an additional 503,679 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the third quarter worth approximately $708,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the third quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 35.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 561,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 148,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.