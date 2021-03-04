Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Short Interest Up 76.9% in February

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 200,400 shares, an increase of 76.9% from the January 28th total of 113,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDF. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EDF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,109. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $12.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

