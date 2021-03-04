Strategy Asset Managers LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,111,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,614 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 23,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 10,372 shares in the last quarter.

IEF stock opened at $115.14 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $114.10 and a 12-month high of $123.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.38.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

