Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $511,000 Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC reduced its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,178 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in eBay by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 867 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in eBay by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,797 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in eBay by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its holdings in eBay by 1.7% during the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 12,607 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,436 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $54.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.03 and its 200-day moving average is $53.77. The stock has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $64.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.20.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total transaction of $45,746.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,801 shares in the company, valued at $793,777.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,083 shares of company stock worth $757,805. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

