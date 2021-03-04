Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $758,000 Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLT. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.11.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $283.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,289. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.51 and a 52 week high of $292.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $265.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.89. The stock has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

