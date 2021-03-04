Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $19,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYK. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist increased their price objective on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.29.

Shares of SYK traded down $6.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $236.08. 28,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,084. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.81 billion, a PE ratio of 51.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $250.02.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,697 shares of company stock worth $3,497,707. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

