Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €12.42 ($14.61).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SZU shares. Barclays set a €9.60 ($11.29) target price on shares of Südzucker and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of Südzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of Südzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Südzucker in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Independent Research set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of Südzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of Südzucker stock traded up €0.12 ($0.14) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €13.32 ($15.67). 275,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,903. Südzucker has a 1 year low of €9.97 ($11.73) and a 1 year high of €17.76 ($20.89). The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of €12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of €13.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.84.

Südzucker Company Profile

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, Belgium, frane, Austria, Poland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

