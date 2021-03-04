Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Short Interest Down 65.5% in February

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 65.5% from the January 28th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SULZF opened at $112.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.30. Sulzer has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $112.80.

Several research firms have issued reports on SULZF. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sulzer in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sulzer in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

About Sulzer

Sulzer Ltd provides fluid engineering services in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through Pumps Equipment, Rotating Equipment Services, Chemtech, and Applicator Systems divisions. It offers side-mounted horizontal and top-mounted vertical agitators, dynamic chemical mixers, and tower and tank flow management products; tower management systems; turbo compressors, aeration systems, and mechanical aerators; cartridges, mixers, dispensers, and accessories; process solutions; medium consistency products; pumping solutions and auxiliary equipment; and control and monitoring equipment.

