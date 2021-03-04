Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF) Short Interest Down 35.5% in February

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 475,800 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the January 28th total of 738,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,758.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Suncorp Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

SNMYF stock remained flat at $$7.95 during midday trading on Thursday. Suncorp Group has a one year low of $4.87 and a one year high of $8.01.

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance segment designs, manufactures, and delivers general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, compulsory third party, loan protection, and equity and cash benefit products.

