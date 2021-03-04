Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $56.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $48.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.63% from the company’s current price.

NOVA has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.46.

NOVA stock opened at $38.72 on Thursday. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $57.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 2.19.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.59). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%. On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 100,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $3,840,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 88,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $4,352,409.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,142 shares in the company, valued at $3,013,077.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,546,107 shares of company stock valued at $147,454,906.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,581,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695,606 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,240,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,257,000 after acquiring an additional 51,124 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,219,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,799,000 after acquiring an additional 210,099 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,784,000 after acquiring an additional 387,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

