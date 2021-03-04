SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%.

SunOpta stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.65. 54,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,891. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.46 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05. SunOpta has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $17.07.

STKL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded SunOpta from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

