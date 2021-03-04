SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) PT Raised to $42.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Truist from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.47% from the stock’s current price.

SPWR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SunPower from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on SunPower from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital upped their price target on SunPower from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on SunPower in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. SunPower has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $57.52. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 89.05 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.18.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 256.87% and a net margin of 4.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SunPower will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $76,060.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $4,342,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,016,000 after purchasing an additional 458,101 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 124.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,401,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

