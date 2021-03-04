Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $79.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RUN. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Sunrun from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.18.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $56.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 1,415.85 and a beta of 2.32. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.49.

In other Sunrun news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $2,921,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,262 shares in the company, valued at $16,434,138.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total transaction of $130,622.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,884,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,269,782 shares of company stock valued at $88,245,983 over the last 90 days. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 232.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,055,698,000 after acquiring an additional 20,720,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,631,994 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,639,588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448,011 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 1,015.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $333,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382,193 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 12.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,788,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $291,944,000 after acquiring an additional 430,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,356,346 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $163,483,000 after acquiring an additional 464,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

