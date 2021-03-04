Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Short Interest Up 172.2% in February

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 172.2% from the January 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Suntory Beverage & Food stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.58. 71,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,172. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.63. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $21.06.

Separately, Mizuho lowered Suntory Beverage & Food from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th.

About Suntory Beverage & Food

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited, a soft drink company, manufactures and sells beverages and foods in Japan, Europe, rest of Asia, Oceania, and the Americas. The company offers mineral water, ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee, RTD tea, carbonated beverages, functional drinks, fruit juices, and processed food.

