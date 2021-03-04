SuperCoin Price Tops $0.0047 (SUPER)

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One SuperCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. SuperCoin has a total market cap of $249,705.82 and $96.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SuperCoin has traded 41.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Eternity (ENT) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About SuperCoin

SuperCoin (SUPER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,107,725 coins. SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SuperCoin is supercoin.nl. The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

